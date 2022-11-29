Vrankrix and the Amsterdam EURnrichment

Not Available

A movie that dives deeply into the stronghold of Vrankrijk; an underground scene of anarchists and activists in downtown Amsterdam. Vrankrix not only houses a colorful group of residents but is also a meeting point for international activists with radical ideas. Hiphop, punk, queer, anarchists, sharing economy, veganism, globalization: it all comes together in this micro cosmos. The comic book of Asterix and the Mansions of the Gods has served as a source of inspiration the mere existence of a small Gallic village becomes jeopardized by the Roman high-rise construction of hotels, playgrounds and tourists.