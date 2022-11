Not Available

Erik, the son of a wealthy farmer, and Anna, the daughter of a poor crofter, have known each other since they were children. Now, that they are grown up, they love each other, but their parents won't let them have each other, since their families are enemies. Erik's father wants him to marry a rich girl instead and when Anna hears about this, she falls ill and even starts to show signs of insanity. Will the two have each other or will everything go wrong?