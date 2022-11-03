Vroeger bestaat niet meer

Not Available

One year after the fatal accident that took away their son Floris when he was 11, the distress of the Mensch family is still visible. Father, mother and their daughter Sacha (now 17) each come to terms with the loss in their own way and become completely alienated from each other. The mother's bouts of depression shape the oppressive mood. The introvert Sacha suffers in these surroundings. She is also about to sit her exams. The truck-driver who killed Floris has been trying to contact the family for a year, but mother anxiously hides his letters. She wants nothing to do with the murderer. Sacha has reached the stage when she wants to know exactly what happened, especially as she, as elder sister, feels guilty about his death. She starts looking for the driver.