Mario, a young teenager, picks up his girlfriend Tere in his black truck. They cruise around for a little while before stopping in a park to talk. Suddenly, Sammy (Tere's father) stops right behind them. It doesn't take the teenagers long to decide to make a run for it making Sammy drive right behind them in car chase around town. The teenagers manage to loose not only the girl's father but the police as well, only to encounter a tragic end to their irresponsible actions.