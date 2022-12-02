Not Available

It is David Vseviov’s 60th birthday. A day like any other – filled with the passage of time and stories told. Vseviov is a documentary about the life of professor emeritus David Vseviov of The Estonian Academy of Arts. A radio host and beloved professor whose history talks have fascinated the public for decades. David tells the story of his life in which the philosophy of living intermixed with the pasage of time and the concept of living. His birthday celebration is just another day of telling stories