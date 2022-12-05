Вторая жизнь

Not Available

Having received an injury to the cervical spine, a person does not just get into a wheelchair, he loses the mobility of his hands and even simple actions, like eating, become a real test. Can a person in this position become a deputy of the State Duma? Or get into the Russian national team? Hitchhiking? Skydiving? Plunge into the ice hole on the feast of the Epiphany? It turns out that in the world of limited opportunities there are a lot of absolutely healthy people, but not the guys from the Russian Paralympic team in wheelchair rugby.