Not Available

At the tip of Italy’s heel, lies la Vucca de lu puzzu, the gaping “mouth of the well”. Vucca (2016) is the intimate result of the artist’s field recordings inside the cave. Saline and pluvial water merge through an underwater tunnel, refracted sunlight challenges obscurity, while the rock stubbornly resists the passages of civilizations. The multilayered soundtrack and visuals echo the dizziness of the space.