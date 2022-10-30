Vuelve a la vida

Not Available

How did a poor Mexican scuba diver get to marry an American top model? What was she looking for when she drove a convertible from New York to Acapulco with her 3 year old son? What happened to that white freckly boy who grew up in a world that reminded him everyday that he was a foreigner? Using a legendary shark hunt in the late seventies as our story’s core, we will meet the Martinez Sidney family and discover the secrets of their peculiar past. They will also show us a different view of the Mexican-American experience.