Doña Nati, the owner of a house of prostitutes, takes a little vacation to attend his niece's first communion in the village. She is accompanied on the trip by three of his pupils: Barbara, Mercedes and Eva who pretend to be her friends. But soon, men realize what they are and begin to try to flirt with them. Doña Nati makes a splendid gift to the people and thus wins the favor of its inhabitants.