Vulcan Bomber: Return to the Skies

During the Falklands War, a team of Vulcan Bombers staged the longest bombing raid ever attempted. We tell the amazing story of the machines that undertook the near impossible mission of bombing Port Stanley. The programme features archive footage spanning the Vulcan's entire dramatic history, including newsreels, amateur video and film shot by the pilots themselves. We also make use of an enormous array of archival sources, including the plane's original design specification, and orders for construction from the War Office.