Vulcan - Legend of Jiuhe

Based on Tian Xiaba's novel "Vulcan". The story takes place in the Jiuhe city in the middle of the Republic of China. The thief Qian Buer accidentally obtained the identity of a police detective and was determined to rescue the junior thief who was arrested in the detective agency. Zhang Lisan encountered a difficult petrochemical case when he took office. A contractor was "cursed" after demolishing the Huoshen Temple and became a stone statue in full view. Then the "curse" of Vulcan spread throughout the city.