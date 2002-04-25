Vulgar is about a man who is a childrens clown but has not been getting much luck lately. He lives in a cheap apartment wich he can't even afford. Bums are constantly sleeping in his run down car and crashing on his lawn.He has a nagging mother who lives in a nursing home, and his best friend is a moocher.One day he comes up with the idea to become a bachelor clown.
|Bryan Johnson
|Syd Gilbert
|Ethan Suplee
|Frankie Fanelli
|Matthew Maher
|Gino Fanelli
|Kevin Smith
|Martan Ingram
|Scott Mosier
|Scotty
|Jason Mewes
|Tuott the Basehead
