2012

Vulgaria

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 27th, 2012

Studio

Makingfilm

Struggling movie producer To Wai-Cheung (Chapman To) is hardly able to make ends meet, yet his daughter (Fiona Sit) hopes to one day sees him being interviewed on TV. In order to fulfill his daughter's dream, he meets Tyrannosaurus (Ronald Cheng), a Guangxi based triad head and a movie investor with a peculiar taste. Tyrannosaurus wants to remake a category III movie starring his childhood idol Siu Yam-yam called Confessions of Two Concubines. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulgaria_%28film%29

Cast

Dada ChanPopping Candy
Ronald ChengBrother Tyrannosaurus
Kristal TinTsang Lai-fun
Fiona SitQuin Lau/Lau Sin-yee
Siu Yam-YamYum Yum Shaw
Matt ChowBlackie Tak

Images