Vulpecula is a story about a foxes journey to bring back the constellations. The world is at peace, until a heavy storm hits the peaceful lands and the stars fall from the moon, the world turns black and white. A little fox in the forest finds the star and decides to go on a journey to bring it back to the skies. As he goes, the storm takes a toll on him and strips him of his color while making him weak. With his last strength he throws the star back to the sky. As the world gets back into order the moon decides to bless the fox and turns him into a constellation. Vulpecula, the little fox constellation.