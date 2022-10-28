1982

A dying wealthy patriarch, Ramon summons his relatives to his bedside, setting the tone for intriguing suspense when a bizarre set of murders occurs. The terror begins with the arrival of the old man's sister and her lover. Blood and gore are a regular state of affairs. The first suspect is Carl who, despite his protests of his innocence, is hounded by the local detective. But the morbid killings continue... so is he the murderer, or isn't he?