Adrián, Manuel and Paula live in Madrid; together they form the VVV group (Trippin’you). This documentary tells the life of the group over two years, deepening the implications of being young today. It's about loss and about things that will never come back, and how that translates into reality; a reality that is perceived as alien and that drags the waste of a troubled past. In this context, a convulsive generation, disoriented but paradoxically competent, is framed. They are the first digital natives, the most qualified accident generation in history and one of the generations that have most abruptly detached themselves from their memory. A halfway between the past and the future, VVV (Trippin’you) tries to portray the contradictions that surround the daily life of a confused and disenchanted youth.