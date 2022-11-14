Vybiraya Rossiyu

Not Available

Schoolboy Semyon Golubovsky, Vladivostok. Students Egor Chernyuk and Oleg Alekseev, Kaliningrad. Entrepreneur Victor Barmin, Yekaterinburg. Activist Violetta Grudina, Murmansk. Minibus driver Vladimir Semenov, Astrakhan. What unites these people? All of them are activists of regional headquarters created for the campaign of Alexei Navalny, who announced his self-nomination for the post of President of the Russian Federation. And all of them are the heroes of the film "Choosing Russia."