Vykhod iz Matritsy

Not Available

In the Absheron region of the Krasnodar Territory, among the majestic Caucasus Mountains and impenetrable forests, small villages were lost. They are connected to the rest of the world only by a thin thread of a narrow gauge railway winding through the gorges - and this is the only way from there and the only way there. A small old trolley - a motor-car, nicknamed by the locals "Matrix", delivers food, fuel and other benefits of civilization every day. People who, for one reason or another, prefer loneliness and unity with nature to noisy city life, make their journey on it.