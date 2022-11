Not Available

Tony (Raghuvaran) is an eccentric young narcotics control officer whose methods are unconventional but effective. His ways don't fit well with the establishment, but they are reluctant to take action because of his successes. Instead he is teamed up with Mohan (Sukumaran) an experienced and mature officer to mend his ways. Together they investigate the operations of the drug mafia in Kochi led by Khalid (Capt. Raju).