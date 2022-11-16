Vysota 220

Not Available

The film tells how in the summer of 1942, on the approaches to Stalingrad, Wehrmacht soldiers were blocked by the defenders of Altitude 220. Machine-gun crew of Hanpasha Nuradilov destroyed almost a thousand soldiers and officers of the enemy in an unequal battle, showing an example of selfless courage and heroism. With his sacrifice, Nuradilov stopped the powerful attack of the Germans, thereby giving time to regroup the Soviet troops, and did not allow the enemy to capture the Serafimovichi bridgehead, which gathered the main forces of our army for the main attack on the Wehrmacht group in Stalingrad.