2007

W Delta Z

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 18th, 2007

Studio

Vertigo Films

There is something horribly wrong with the bodies found in the dark city streets. Some are mutilated while others have the Price equation (wΔz = Cov (w,z) = βwzVz) carved into their flesh. Detective Eddie Argo and his new partner Helen Westcott unearth the meaning of the odd equation and realise each victim is being offered a gruesome choice: kill your loved ones, or be killed. Before long it becomes clear that the perpetrator has suffered a similar fate and is now coping by seeking a way to solve this philosophical dilemma.

Cast

Selma BlairJean Lerner
Melissa GeorgeHelen Westcott
Stellan SkarsgårdEddie Argo
Sally HawkinsElly Carpenter
John SharianJack Corelli
Paul KayeGelb

