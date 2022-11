Not Available

Fearing imminent death after suffering a heart attack, rich industrialist Harkishan asks to meet his son's intended bride, Rita, whose charms win over the businessman immediately. When he begins to recover thanks to Rita's care, Harkishan places absolute trust in her … trouble is, she isn't who she professes to be. J.D. Chakravarthi, Balasubramaniam S.P. and Mallikharjunarao star in this absorbing Bollywood drama.