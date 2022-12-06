Waabanishimo: Miigadaan

Not Available

This work presents a side by side preview of video components for an installation titled Waabanishimo: Miigaadan which was originally shot on color 16mm film and edited digitally. Projections are meant to face each other on opposing walls. The sound plays in the space and all three loops of the two videos and sound are independent of each other. Waabanishimo: She Dances Till Daylight is an ongoing project that investigates urban indigeneity, ceremony, tradition, landscape, spirits, light, and photographic mediums. Multimedia artist Eve-Lauryn LaFountain creates ghostly images using long exposures to burn the pathway of her ceremonies and celestial bodies into the frame.