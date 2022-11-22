Wa\'alaikumsalam Paris

Not Available

Itje, a girl from Bojong, is hoping that her life will change drastically after marrying a French man, Clement or Emen as Itje calls him. Likewise Itje’s parents who always show off to thier neighbor if Itje is married to the wealthy and would stay in Paris. But, what is expected far from reality. Itje is taken to a remote village in the southern city of Bordeaux, in wineries, and live in home that is far from everywhere. Itje disappoints and complains to her husband. Another misfortune: there is no internet and telephone, Itje who can not get out of gadgets and social media, is tormented. Every day she is fuming mad and asks Emen to take him to Paris for shopping and selfies in tourist spots.