Blue, Tango, and C.S. are CIA research scientists working on Project VR Fighter, which is designed to train any unskilled person into a magnificent combat agent. Tango and C.S. decide to undergo the training themselves, because Alien, the international terrorist, has killed C.S.’s fiancée and kidnapped Blue for his conspiracy. However, the side effects of Project VR Fighter cause problems between the two friends and their mission is soon put into jeopardy.