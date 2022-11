Not Available

In 2009 Wacken Open Air celebrated it´s 20th Anniversary with a giant party and as usual it was recorded on DVD. With a duration of more than 500 minutes on 3 DVD´s it´s the biggest Wacken live DVD ever! Included are videos of more than 60 bands, 70 live tracks in 5.1 / 2.0 Dolby Digital and additionally masses of documentations and our world record – the world´s longest dvd credits with more than 17500 participants!