After Woody is thrown out of a city park for being a vagrant, Woody deems himself "an outcast" and decides he needs to advance his living conditions. He reads in the newspaper that millionaire Wally Walrus is looking to adopt a baby boy. He dresses himself as a baby and leaves himself on Wally's doorstep. At first, Wally is pleased as punch to become a father but soon realizes Woody to be the freeloader that he is and impatiently tries to exterminate him with a dynamite ball.