It began as a raid, turned into a 51-day standoff, and ended with the destruction of a five-story building and 75 people dead. The 1993 Waco siege of the compound belonging to the Branch Davidians riveted the nation and drew swarms of media from around the globe. Now, a quarter century later, we revisit the American tragedy through rarely seen footage and interviews with local journalists, federal agents, and former and current members of the sect.