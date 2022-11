Not Available

Wade Bowen: Live at Billy Bob’s Texas released in the spring of 2010. Bowen recorded in November 2009 to a packed house at the legendary, Fort Worth honky tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas. This is a live album with only one take – raw emotion, passion and intensity for fans to relive again and again. The concert film features 17 tracks that perfectly capture the essence of Wade Bowen as he solidifies his brand as a true, authentic artist.