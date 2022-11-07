Waffen SS: Hitler's Elite Fighting Force

Not Available

A historical documentary production company owning more 5,000 hours of footage and 800 hours of finished programs. Eagle Media is well known for their work with A&E Network, the History Channel, PBS, The Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel and others. As an Emmy Award winning Production Company, Eagle Media has a reputation for excellence in historical productions of all kinds. The company offers some truly unique resources as the foremost producer of historical reenactment and a pioneer in the use of 3D graphics to animate historical locations.