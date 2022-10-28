Wages of Sin

Not Available

Documentary that analyzes sexuality during it's so-called "revolution", the late sixties. The film shows some sexual "oddities" brought on by the fall of sexual taboos: a German woman who founded an billion dollar industry by selling erotic material; young and beautiful girls who are rented by large complexes to entertain and "persuade" customers; women young and old going to school to learn the art of awakening the interest of their husbands; couples in unscrupulous act as models to abstract painters; single women looking for a mate for the weekend, taking advantage of the "pink train" set up by the German Federal Railways.