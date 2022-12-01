Not Available

With their psychedelic noise rock and mind-expanding gigs, London-based band Terminal Cheesecake never achieved wide popularity, but they did obtain massive cult status. After eight eventful years, in 1993 the band split, relaunching again in 2013 with Gnod’s Neil Francis replacing original vocalist Boniface. Wages of the Imagination provides insight into the worlds of veterans Russel Smith (guitar/noise) and drummer John Jobbagy. The latter works as a gravedigger, whilst Smith tinkers with bikes in the French countryside, under the watchful eye of his mother.