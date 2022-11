Not Available

The Ring begins with music that evokes the very dawn of time. From this moment we are plunged into the watery twilight beneath the river Rhine, transported to misty mountain-tops and to the depths of gloomy Nibelheim, before crossing the rainbow bridge that leads to Valhalla, fortress home of the gods. Set in a world populated by dwarfs and giants, gods and river-maidens, Wagner’s ‘preliminary evening’ to the Ring sets the whole epic cycle in motion in thrilling fashion.