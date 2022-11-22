Wagner: Der Ring Des Nibelungen Part 2 - Die Walküre

Not Available

The second of the four music dramas in Richard Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen. Siegmund staggers into Hunding's house and meets Sieglinde, Hunding's wife. The two recognise each other as brother and sister. Siegmund tells Hunding how his mother had been killed and his twin sister abducted. Wotan’s wife Fricka favours Hunding and marriage, while Wotan sanctions the love of Siegmund and Sieglinde. Fricka demands the withdrawal of Wotan's favour from Siegmund, who is killed by Hunding. Brünnhilde rides away with Sieglinde, while Wotan brings death to Hunding and sets out in pursuit of the Valkyrie, warrior-maidens who have brought together fallen heroes to defend Valhalla. The Valkyries ride back with Brünnhilde and Sieglinde, who must live to bear Siegmund's child. Wotan condemns his favourite daughter to a rock, where she must lie until roused by a mortal, who will be her husband. She begs that her husband may be the son of Sieglinde, who will be called Siegfried.