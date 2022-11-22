Wagner: Der Ring Des Nibelungen Part 3 - Siegfried

Not Available

The third of the four music dramas in Richard Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen. The dwarf Mime, who has brought up Siegfried, makes a sword for him, so that he may kill the dragon Fafner and regain the ring, which Mime then plots to recapture. Siegfried learns he is the son of Sieglinde, who died when he was born. Siegfried melts the pieces of the legendary sword Nothung and repairs it. Alberich and Wotan seek to warn the dragon in return for the treasure, but fail. Siegfried is led by Mime to the cave, where he kills the dragon. A forest bird tells Siegfried to beware Mime. Understanding Mime’s murderous thoughts, Siegfried kills him. The bird also sings of the sleeping Brünnhilde. Wotan understands that Siegfried must wake Brünnhilde, who will save the world. Siegfried meets the Wanderer, Wotan, and with his sword breaks the latter's spear and power. He wakens the Brünnhilde, who gives up Valhalla and the gods for the love of the mortal hero, her love putting an end to her knowledge.