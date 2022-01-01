Wagons East!

1994

After the 1860s Wild West, a group of misfit settlers including an ex-doctor Phil Taylor (Lewis), a prostitute Belle (Ellen Greene), and homosexual bookseller Julian (John C. McGinley) decide they cannot live in their current situation in the west so they hire a grizzled alcoholic wagon master by the name of James Harlow (Candy) to take them on a journey back to their hometowns in the East.