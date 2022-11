Not Available

Wah Taj is a Bollywood drama film directed by Ajit Sinha, presented by Jayantilal Gada (Pen India Pvt Ltd) and co produced by Pawan Sharma and Abhinav Verma under the banners of Pun Films Pvt. Ltd. and SpyderWave Films. It features actors Shreyas Talpade and Manjari Fadnis in the lead roles.