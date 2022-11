Not Available

Popular crime writer Ramprasad (Paresh Rawal) needs inspiration to pen his first romance novel and agrees to help Vishal (Amar Upadhyaya) and Priyanka (Reema Sen) get out of their impending arranged marriage if they'll tell him their love stories. But just when the scribe's strategy works and the wedding is called off, the couple falls in love. Problem is, Ramprasad's clever plan has driven a wedge between their once close-knit families.