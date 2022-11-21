Wai Onlawon 4: Tum + Oh Return

Not Available

A 2005 sequel to the three hit "Wai Onlawon" Thai comedy movies from the 1970s. It's been 30 years since Tum and Oh became the sweetest couple and the best father and mother. They have one lovely teenage daughter and son. Their family life gets into trouble when they secretly plan to visit the daughter Bitong for her birthday party without knowing that Bitong is hiding her artist boyfriend in the room. Meanwhile, Namtoey, their beloved son is trying very hard to reveal the truth about himself to the parents. Now, Tum and Oh have to confront the upside-down in their family.