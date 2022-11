Not Available

A 2005 sequel to the three hit "Wai Onlawon" Thai comedy movies from the 1970s. Tum and Oh, the young college couple, are now nearing 50....They're (relatively) happily married and have two teenage kids with problems of their own, Bitong and Namtoey. Bitong is a beautiful young drama student at Chiang Mai University, who's secretly living in the dorms with her boyfriend, Wicharn.