Waidmannsdank

Not Available

Already most of the residents of a small a small mountain village have emigrated. Because all of the remaining people know each other, most of the affairs are handled among themselves. After one of the local hunter dies after a fall from a deer stand, the policeman Georg Treichel and policewoman Martina Schober believe on a tragic accident. But then it turns out that one of the rungs of the ladder was manipulated, and everything points toward a murder. Shortly after the farmer and hunter Hannes Guggenbauer survives an assault on his car, however Treichel get hurt badly and falls into a coma. Chief inspector Acham from Klagenfurt comes to support Schober. Now everyone suspects everyone else.