Wainwright Record Attempt

The Unassuming and unlikely Steve Birkinshaw is one of the great fell runners. In this Lakeland tale of epic proportions, family man Steve turns to the people's champion as an inspirational figure through this extraordinary challenge. Have your mind and arteries blown as Steve attempts to break the legendary Joss Naylor's 27 year old record by linking up all 214 Lakeland Wainwright summits in under seven days. A level of suffering breaching into the super human. Featuring stunning cinematography by multi-award winner Alastair Lee, This wholesome, touching and personal account will not fail to leave you uplifted and believing anything is possible. We share every high and low as Steve questions his motives and battles on through 20 hour days with little or no sleep, blister hell, dehydration, searing heat and tendonitis are just some of the obstacles between Steve and a place in fell running history. Essentialy this is not a story about fell running but of the relentless human spirit.