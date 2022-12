Not Available

In 1985, a young man from a well-to-do family took a bicycle trip across southern Europe, potter into Bangladesh, traveled through India, and disappeared while hiking in the rugged foothills of the Himalayas. He was never seen or heard from again. Wait For Me is the story of a mother's spiritual and emotional search for her son ceaseless emotional trek, propelled by an unconditional love and an unwavering belief that he may still be alive.