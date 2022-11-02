Wait for Me in Another World

Not Available

Foreign, Foreign Dramas, Mexico, Spanish Language - Ballroom dancing teacher Marcela's (Natalia Esperón) world begins to fall apart when her family disintegrates, so she turns to hypnosis to try to recapture the happier days of her past in this poignant drama from Mexico. As her mother's (Margarita Sanz) mental capacity diminishes and her father (Fernando Becerril) deals with plummeting self-esteem after losing his job, Marcela begins to understand the lies that permeated their relationships.