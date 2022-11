Not Available

The romantic drama Wait Your Turn introduces us to Thad MacArthur and Eve Cassidy, a couple who must decide whether they can put their rocky past behind them or if their story will end in sad repetition. When Thad unexpectedly comes back into Eve's life after breaking her heart in college, he discovers a changed woman. After much soul-searching, Eve has decided she's going to "wait" until marriage. Now, Thad must decide if he's the man who can honor her decision.