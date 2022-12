Not Available

While waiting for his date at a café, Florian bumps into Hassan, a charming but nosy ex-lover, who decides to join him on the wait. What starts out as a lively discussion about online dating quickly turns into a conscience-stricken heated debate over straight-acting gay guys and the quest for the elusive Mr. Wonderful. Eventually, egos are bruised, and old wounds are ripped open once more. Alas, only Goliath could save the day...if only he'd show up.