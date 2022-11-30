Waiting for Europe

Not Available

This inward portrait of young Vania follows her from Bulgaria to Portugal and Spain and back home. Vania wishes a better life searching her personal independence and identity. She experiences illegality, isolation and exploitation while she tries to find answers for life's major decisions. This is a film about emigration from a feminine point of view. It tells us the hopes and fears of a common person and consists in reflection about everyday life's reality. It's about growing up and putting off life ... while hopping that, one day, the utopia of Europe will actually happen.