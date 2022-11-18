Waiting for Harry

Not Available

Djunawunya, Arnhem Land, east of the town of Maningrida, July 1978. Frank Gurrmanamana is responsible for preparing the final mortuary ceremonies for his brother who had died six years before. The brother had been buried in Maningrida, but now his remains are being brought back to his home country. Central to the ceremonies is Harry Diama, the senior blood-relative of the deceased man, but Harry lives in Maningrida and is pre-occupied with a pending court-case there involving his son. He is needed to approve each step of the preparations, and is also pivotal in bringing other people to the event, including "men of importance" for the dancing. As the day for the ceremony's climax draws near, Frank grows ever more anxious about the non-arrival of Harry and the people he is supposed to bring.