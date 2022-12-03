Not Available

Inspired by real events, Waiting for Kiarostami focuses on the life of Dorsa, a medical student at Ningbo University in China, who has to choose between her father’s wish for her to become a doctor, and her own passion to become a singer and an actress. When Hossein Khandan nominates Dorsa to play the leading role in Abbas Kiarostami’s next film slated to shoot in China, Dorsa’s mom, who shares her passion for acting and the arts and is unconditionally on Dorsa’s side, becomes an acting coach to help her through the casting process; whereas her father opposes his daughter’s involvement in anything other than her studies. Dorsa faces some challenges in her quest to find a balance between her true passion and her family life.