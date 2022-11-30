Not Available

Waiting for the Sea

    Can an electronic music festival held in the remote shores of the dried-up Aral Sea inspire a creative renaissance and shine a spotlight on a little-known environmental disaster? With this question in mind, filmmaker George Itzhak sets out on a cinematic journey to this far-flung corner of Uzbekistan to create a vibrant and thought-provoking portrait of Stihia, the music festival fuelling an electronic dawn for Central Asia and acting as an alarm bell for a man-made environmental crisis.

    Images