Waiting for the Sea

Not Available

Can an electronic music festival held in the remote shores of the dried-up Aral Sea inspire a creative renaissance and shine a spotlight on a little-known environmental disaster? With this question in mind, filmmaker George Itzhak sets out on a cinematic journey to this far-flung corner of Uzbekistan to create a vibrant and thought-provoking portrait of Stihia, the music festival fuelling an electronic dawn for Central Asia and acting as an alarm bell for a man-made environmental crisis.